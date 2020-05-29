SA major retailers ready themselves for resumption of alcohol sales

DURBAN - The sale of alcohol will officially resume on the June 1st and South Africa retailers are readying themselves to meet the influx of consumers that will be purchasing liquor. Checkers will have additional security measures have been put in place at our LiquorShops and the number of customers that can enter into stores will be strictly monitored. According the retailer, entry is limited where necessary based on the store’s floor space and the specific number of customers and employees that may be inside the premises given the store space available, whilst maintaining the required social distancing (all store sizes differ in size). Queuing systems will be set up and managed outside each store and where necessary, a snake-type passage will be set up to assist with social distancing requirements. In terms Checkers' delivery service, initially there will be no online liquor sales through the Sixty60 and the Mr D Food app platforms. Delivery of of alcohol will be reevaluated in due course as orders processed via these platforms largely depends on in-store capacity to manage them

The retailer said that demand will be closely monitored and limits may be applied to certain items where necessary and may differ from store to store.

Pick n Pay

On the other hand Pick n Pay customers will be able to pre-order liquor from its online shop and all orders will be delivered from 1 June 2020.

Pick n Pay’s full liquor range can be placed into online baskets for delivery from 1 June 2020 and limits will be applied and these are clearly communicated on the website.

Jessica Knight, Head of Online at Pick n Pay, said that they expect many shoppers to turn to Pick n Pay Online to restock their liquor supplies as customers become more familiar with online shopping.

Pick n Pay’s same-day delivery service in partnership Bottles – an on-demand alcohol delivery app – will resume liquor deliveries from Monday, but all orders placed during the first week will be delivered the next day and in accordance with the Level 3 regulations.

Customers will be notified on the Bottles app when they can expect delivery of their order. The Bottles app has been delivering Grocery Essentials during lockdown after alcohol was banned and this service will continue.

Pick n Pay is also preparing to reopen its Liquor stores and wine alcoves in its supermarkets ahead of the country moving to level 3.

Similar to the retailer’s supermarkets, all Liquor stores will follow strict safety and prevention measures when they reopen. The number of customers allowed in the stores will be limited and customers will be asked to adhere to the floor markers at all times to maintain safe physical distancing at all times. Hand sanitiser will be available for staff and customers and masks must be worn at all times.

