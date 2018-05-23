JOHANNESBURG - South African minister of mineral resources Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday his department plans to finalise the revamped mining charter, the government's regulation tool for transformation, by the end of next month.

"We aim to finalise and gazette the mining charter in June, having taken onboard inputs and concerns from stakeholders across the country," Mantashe said at an annual general meeting of captains of the industry.

"The ministry expects the tight deadlines to be met, because bringing finality to these processes is key in entrenching regulatory and policy certainty, which is necessary for investment, thereby attainment of sustainable growth, development and transformation in the sector and society."

Mantashe said that he was pleased that parliament last week voted in favour of amendments on the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development

Amendment Bill of 2013.

Parliament's committee on land and mineral resources would finalise the mandates and make recommendations to the national assembly for further processing of the bill, he added.

- African News Agency