JOHANNESBURG - Mining operations have been hard hit by the rolling power cuts that embattled state owned power utility, Eskom has been enforcing, in an effort to save power to avoid a complete nation wide black out.
South African mining companies Harmony Gold, Impala Platinum, and Sibanye-Stillwater have been forced to cut production since Monday due to power shortages, they said on Tuesday.
“There are very few underground mines that operated overnight and will be operating normally today,” said a spokesman for the Minerals Council, an industry body.