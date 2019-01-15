Mining production fell by 5.6 percent year-on-year in November 2018, weighed down by iron ore, gold, diamonds and other non-metallic minerals. Photo: AFP

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's mining production fell by 5.6 percent year-on-year in November 2018, weighed down by iron ore, gold, diamonds and other non-metallic minerals, the statistics agency said on Tuesday. Seasonally adjusted mining output decreased by 5.8 percent in November compared with October, Statistics South Africa said.

Positive contributors to output included platinum group metals (PGMs) and manganese ore.

Mineral sales increased by eight percent year-on-year in November, with the largest positive contributors being iron ore, PGMs and manganese ore.

Gold and other non-metallic minerals were significant negative contributors.

Mining production increased by 0.5 percent on a year-on-year in October with the largest the largest positive contributors were platinum group metals (PGMs), where output was up 21.4 percent, contributing 4.3 percentage points to the overall number. Diamond production was up 27.2 percent and manganese ore rose 19.9 percent.

African News Agency (ANA)