DStv subscribers are fuming after the news that MultiChoice will be dumping three long-running TV channels. According to its website, MultiChoice will, at the end of the month remove the History (DStv 186), Crime+Investigation Network (DStv 170) and Lifetime channel (DStv 131).

"As part of our ongoing efforts to refresh our local content line-up and optimise the suite of channels on offer, MultiChoice Group will be saying goodbye to the History, Crime+Investigation and Lifetime channels on its DStv platform at the end of the current contract term. The current contract expires on 1 November," DStv said.

DStv said that soon there will be an announcement of two new channels to DStv. The first will be an established global brand and the other is a new innovative brand. They claim both channels will bring exciting new titles and genres that viewers will really enjoy.

Among the channels are shows like "Little Women", "Married at First Sight", "Intervention", "Homicide Hunter", "Curse of Oak Island", "The First 48" and "Live PD: Police Patrol" - which are favourites among subscribes, who are now threatening to cancel their DStv premium and Compact Plus subscriptions.