SA podcast will allow startups to deliver one minute pitches to listeners

DURBAN - Disrupt Africa has launched Disrupt Podcast, offering listeners a fortnightly wrapup of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem. The podcast will include interviews with key players as well as audio pitches from innovative companies. Launched in November 2014, Disrupt Africa is the one-stop-shop for all news, information and commentary pertaining to the continent’s tech startup – and investment – ecosystem. In recent years, the company has rolled out a Research arm, which releases in-depth reports on various aspects of the African tech startup ecosystem, and its Pipeline service, which helps corporates, investors and accelerators connect with innovative tech startups. Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and it has now broadened its content offering with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, the first episode of which is now available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

Released every two weeks across all major platforms, and available for free, Disrupt Podcast provides listeners with a handy, bite-size roundup of all the recent developments in the sector. Each episode will also feature in-depth interviews with relevant industry players and experts, and analysis of all the key developments.

Moreover, each episode of the podcast - which is co-hosted by Disrupt Africa co-founders Gabriella Mulligan and Tom Jackson - will give one innovative African tech startup the chance to deliver a one-minute pitch to listeners via the “Pitch the Pod” feature

The first episode of Disrupt Podcast is available now, featuring in-depth interviews with Andela and Flutterwave co-founder - and now Chief Executive of the Future Africa investment fund - Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, and Yoco CTO Lungisa Matshoba.

You can listen to episode one now on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

