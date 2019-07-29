Rali Mampeule. Pictures: Itumeleng English/ African Agency(ANA)

Property Rali Mampeule became the first South African to join the Forbes Real Estate Council after he was accepted into the globally acclaimed body, an invitation-only community for executives in the industry. Mampeule is the founder and chief executive of SA Housing and Infrastructure Fund (Sahif), a South African-based fund that is acquiring vacant and unused land near the centres of towns and cities for conversion into zoned and serviced stands.

Mampeule has a proven pedigree in real estate and is also the founder and group chief executive of Landworth Group Holdings, which includes subsidiaries such as Sahif, Rali Properties, Phadima and other associated companies of the group, and has 18 years of experience in the sector.

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, said they were honoured to welcome Mampeule to the community.

“Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world,” Gerber said.

The Forbes Councils is the collective that includes Forbes Real Estate Business Council.

Mampeule is a willing buyer and seller of income-generating real estate assets in commercial, retail, industrial and residential properties.

By becoming a member of the council, he has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence and will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum.

Mampeule will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published question and answer panels alongside other experts.

He will also benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Mampeule said he was looking forward to becoming a member of the council.

“I am excited about joining the Forbes team and feel that my participation will help my country in creating solutions of addressing the material shortfall of housing in South Africa,” Mampeule added.

Mampeule’s stint in property included working for Chas Everitt International, where he started as an estate agent.

After four years with the group he negotiated a deal with the company and opened his own Chas Everitt International franchise in Midrand becoming the first black real estate principal in South Africa, employing 40 estate agents.

After just two-and-a-half years, Mampeule propelled his franchise to a turnover of more than R350 million.

