SA retail group TFG buys on-demand online shopping platform Quench

SOUTH Africa’s TFG is buying on-demand online shopping platform and last mile delivery provider Quench, as part of a push to grow its e-commerce business, the fashion and homeware retailer said this week. After years spent lagging much of the world in terms of e-commerce, South African retailers and delivery start-ups have generated record online sales as consumers avoid shops because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the boom had strained the capacity of even the largest retailers, forcing them to invest and make e-commerce acquisitions to improve wait times and services. As they vie to become e-commerce leaders, retailers have complemented their scheduled delivery and click-and-collect services with on-demand delivery. “With this acquisition we gain access to fast, reliable delivery across South Africa, while achieving superior delivery unit economics,” Claude Hannan, co-had of TFGLabs, a newly established tech hub, said.