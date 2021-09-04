SA retailer becomes first major retailer to offer carbon-neutral delivery service

CAPE TOWN, September 3 (ANA) - A South African retailer has become the country's first major retailer to offer a carbon-neutral delivery service. Health and wellness online retailer Faithful to Nature will offer carbon-neutral delivery to its customers as part of its journey to a more sustainable world.

According to the statement issued by the retailer, the brand said it is deeply passionate about ethics and rights. “Every being on the planet has a right to live in a clean and toxin-free environment,” said chief marketing officer Simon Bowes. “Our physical and mental well-being is intimately connected to the natural environment, and we promote a more conscious mindset about the effects of our purchasing decisions on the planet,” said Bowes.

Bowes added that climate change is a problem that requires urgent attention and action, highlighting that deliveries are a major source of carbon emissions, and this is an area they have looked at improving. The retailer said they hope this example will soon be followed by all other retailers in South Africa for more responsible deliveries all-round. The company said in a statement that with the help from The Green House, a sustainability consulting firm, they calculated the carbon emissions from their deliveries by the kilometre, weight and mode of transport nationwide.

Furthermore, in partnership with the Climate Neutral Group, the brand invests in projects that reduce emissions equal to their carbon footprint and create a positive social impact across South Africa, the retailer said. “Next year, we plan to work with Agricarbon, South Africa's first carbon programme paying farmers for the carbon credits they generate from their sustainable land management practices," said Bowes. Bowes added that through these partnerships, all deliveries from Faithful to Nature have less impact on the planet.