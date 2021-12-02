Business ReportCompanies
Pick n Pay said it had awarded its top small business suppliers for their achievements during the past year. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)
SA-retailer Pick n Pay recognises the achievements of its top small business suppliers

Pick n Pay said it had awarded its top small business suppliers for their achievements during the past year.

The 2021 Small Supplier of the Year winners included:

  • Organic vegetable farmer for the PnP brand: Magapa Phaweni, the owner of Wensleydale Farms;
  • Pick n Pay toilet paper manufacturer: Guylain and Becky Panzu, the co-owners of Cushy Lush;
  • Kombucha brand Happy Culture co-owners, Mark and Manon Colmant;
  • Exclusive supplier of PnP firelighters: Patrick Langeveldt, the owner of Greenworld Chemical Services and Supplies
  • Clothing manufacturer: Toni Teixeira, the owner of T.T. Agencies.

Pick n Pay said its Enterprise and Supplier Development initiatives were steadily increasing contributions from small-scale entrepreneurs, with spend on small, medium and macro enterprises (SMMEs) up by 14 percent to R5.4 billion last year. Pick n Pay said it had 2 100 SMMEs in its supplier base.

Mishinga Seyuba Kombo, the head of Pick n Pay Enterprise and Supplier Development, said it was incredible to see small suppliers triumphing during such a challenging time for so many small businesses. “We have suppliers who have launched new products, grown their base of employees and expanded nationally in the last year.”

