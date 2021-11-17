SA retailer Shoprite Group launches an online liquor store

RETAILER Shoprite has launched LiquorShop Online – an online liquor store selling more than 3 000 drinks and accessories at supermarket prices, with nationwide home delivery and a range of premium offerings. “This expanded online presence comes as the brick-and-mortar store was recently voted South Africa’s favourite liquor store. As with its physical stores, LiquorShop Online will focus on offering unbeatable value across a massive range. Products will retail at supermarket prices, and customers can link their Xtra Savings cards to benefit from deals online,” it said this week.

Shoppers living in Gauteng or the Western Cape would receive free delivery for orders more than R450. A delivery fee of R75 would apply to orders less than this. In other areas, a delivery fee of R150 applied to orders of less than R1 000. Shoprite also said the online store would include high-end spirits not often found in local stores. For example, premium online products included Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac, selling for R69 999.99, Bunnahabhain 25-year-old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, selling for R5999.99, and Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey, selling for R599.99.