Shoppers stock up on groceries at a Makro store in Johannesburg. Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

SA retailers enforce limits on items to stop stock piling

JOHANNESBURG - After President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will be going into lockdown from Thursday,  with the number of coronavirus cases increasing in the country South Africans have gone into a panic buying goods in bulk a nd stockpiling items. 

Gwarega Mangozhe, Chief Executive, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa said, "The coronavirus’ most notable impact on consumers is on the emphasis on limiting social contact, amplifying the health protocols and food safety awareness as well as the surge of panic-buying which is rooted in uncertainty". 

Pick n Pay has also seen an increase in sales for personal hygiene and household cleaning products as well as dry groceries. 

"As they read and act on the hygiene advice on coronavirus, customers have been buying more personal hygiene and household cleaning products. We have also seen dry groceries sales increase, in some cases significantly, over the past few days. Where stocks are temporarily low due to heavy customer demand, we have limited purchases per customer. We are working closely with our suppliers to make sure we have enough products in our stores so customers can get what they want and need," said the retailer.

Pick n Pay's online service has been in heavy demand in recent days. The retailer said that they are working hard on how they can extend its benefits to more customers, including by increasing the click-and-collect offer, which has proved a popular tool in other countries dealing with the outbreak of coronavirus.

Since Ramaphosa made the announcement and in an effort to stop stock piling and to ease the supply chain, some retailers are enforcing a limit on what customers can buy.  

Take a look at the measures some stores have put in place below: 

The retailer also reassured customer that they will never increase the prices of key products just because they are in particular demand during challenges like the coronavirus outbreak.  



