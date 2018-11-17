Huawei Mate20 PRO is ideal for novice film-making skills, among many other tools.

JOHANNESBURG - Huawei reports that the first week of local sales of its Huawei Mate 20 Pro have exceeded the first-week sales figures of its Huawei Mate 10 series by 280%. The Huawei Mate 10 series was launched only a year ago. The high-end smartphone manufacturer also revealed that the sales figures for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro are 73% higher than the corresponding sales figures from the first week of sales of the Huawei P20 series, which was released locally in April.



“The Huawei Mate 20 series offers consumers a compelling combination of powerful artificial intelligence (AI), flagship performance, longer battery life, advanced security, a greater videography and photography experience, and more—all wrapped in a sophisticated design,” explains Likun Zhao, General Manager at Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa.





“Our first batch of Huawei Mate 20 Pro phones is almost sold out in SA. Another 14,500 devices have been ordered and will be available soon. Based on the first-week sales figures of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, we are confident that this range of intelligent devices will further increase our share of the South African smartphone market, where we currently occupy the number two spot, ” notes Zhao.





Some of the features South Africans love about the Huawei Mate 20 Pro





1.Revolutionary camera





The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is equipped with a Leica Triple Camera featuring 40MP main camera, a 20MP ultra wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. Together, the trio of lenses mimics the results from professional cameras. The new camera system also supports macro photography, which produces crisp images of objects that are placed as close as 2.5 cm from the lens. The Huawei Mate 20 Series’ AI Portrait Colour video mode isolates the subjects of photos and desaturates the colours around them to dramatically highlight the person.





2. Long-lasting battery, SuperCharge, wireless quick charge and reverse charging





Besides superb performance, the Huawei Mate 20 Series also features groundbreaking battery life. It supports 40W Huawei SuperCharge, which gives the device 70 percent charge in 30 minutes. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro also supports 15W Huawei Wireless Quick Charge, the industry’s fastest wireless charging solution, and Wireless Reverse Charge, which enables the device to work as a power bank for select electronic devices.





3. Biometric identification and in-screen fingerprint





The Huawei Mate 20 Pro supports 3D Face Unlock, which can quickly authenticate users within 0.6s at a false acceptance rate of below 1/1,000,000. These smartphones also feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor that has better speed and success rates.





4.EMUI 9 enables a quality life





The device’s smart operating system enables the Huawei Mate 20 Pro to perform a range of tasks from object identification to food calorie counting by simply pointing camera towards objects. It is also able to recognise famous paintings and landmarks.





“The Huawei Mate 20 series allows users to fully immerse themselves in today’s dynamic digital world. Its advanced and powerful system is designed to be exceptional in every way and to deliver unparalleled next-generation smartphone innovation for South African consumers,” concludes Zhao.



