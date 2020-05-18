SA smartphone manufacturer to supply Department of Health with smartphones

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Mara Phones will be supplying the Department of Health with 500 locally made Mara X smartphones to boost to the national department’s fight against Covid-19. Mara Phones is South Africa's first smartphone manufacturer. The smartphone maker said that it is also pledging to assist those who similarly wish to donate devices to worthy individuals and organisations. "Mara Phones is contributing in two ways towards government’s efforts during these uncertain times. We are donating the 500 devices to the Department of Health and also offering to subsidise the provision of Mara Phones by anyone who would like to donate a handset to any essential worker or entity at the frontline of the battle to contain the spread of this virus," said Sylvester Taku, Head of Growth at Mara Phones. Mara Phones has commended the brilliant work and fortitude demonstrated by the South African Government to constrain the spread of Covid-19 as well as the frontline workers who put their lives at risk for the good of others daily. Now more than ever, when people are isolated and confined in their homes, or carrying on with their essential service work, it becomes imperative to stay connected and informed.

The pledge to subsidise smartphones seeks to allow willing and able South Africans to contribute and participate towards containing and eradicating the spread of this virus by affording frontline workers an opportunity to be connected.

"We are aware of the massive disruptions that everyone has incurred and we appeal to organisations and individuals to take a moment to assist those people who are sacrificing being away from their families for the wellbeing of our country," concluded Taku.

The Mara Phones manufacturing plant, which is based at KwaZulu-Natal's Dube TradePort, was launched last year October by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa described the Mara Phones plant President Ramaphosa as a great moment in South Africa's drive to be a producer of goods.

The smartphone company, which was established in 1996, opened its first smartphone factory in Kigali, Rwanda.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE