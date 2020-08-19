SA smokers empty shops of cigarettes after ban lifted

JOHANNESBURG - In the latest wave of panic-buying triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, South African smokers on Tuesday snapped up all the cigarettes they could lay their hands on after the lifting of a five-month ban designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As part of a broader easing of restrictions, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday announced the end of a ban on sales of tobacco products and alcohol, effective from midnight on Monday.

Customers, wary of shortages or future bans, bought whatever they could on Tuesday, in scenes reminiscent of panic-buying of groceries at the start of the country’s lockdown in March.

“People are not buying packets, they are buying cartons,” said an executive at a Pick N Pay Express store, who did not want to be named.

“I have a feeling that we may go back to level 3 (higher alert level), that is why I am buying a few packs,” a customer queuing at a tobacco store in Johannesburg’s Melville suburb said, again asking not to be named.