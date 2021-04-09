SA start-up to allow consumers to use cellphone numbers for online payments

South Africans have found themselves having to adapt to buying online during the Covid-19 lockdown. For the millions of South Africans who saw bricks-and -mortar shops as their only way to consume goods, adapting to e-commerce was a new experience. One of the main hurdles was trusting the internet with their money. Tshepang Kobo and Njabulo Makhathini, co-founders of payment gateway Airbuy, are offering South Africans a new way of shopping for first-time online shoppers. The use of Airbuy will enable South Africans to use their cellphone numbers only when paying online instead of disclosing their banking details.

According to Makhathini, consumers felt more comfortable paying using Airbuy when they saw the caption "pay without your banking details " next to Airbuy's blue button.

He said, “The response from South Africans has been amazing. Our community of Airbuy users once they have used Airbuy once they insist on using it as their only method of buying online and are pushing us to have Airbuy on as many online platforms.

“What was also overwhelming was that there are people who when they were buying online, they choose Airbuy over other payment solutions with bigger marketing budgets,” added Makhathini

“We envision the internet as the world’s biggest spaza shop, and we are on a mission to make paying online as easy as buying at a spaza shop,” said Kobo.

In 2021 the aim is to ensure that Airbuy is available on all major online stores and apps to ensure South Africans are safe when shopping online.

