Shaney Viejndranath is an entrepreneur that is looking to empower moms through her recently launched startup MomSays. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - MomSays has just launched their new website, and it’s the platform that moms and brands across the country have been waiting for. MomSays is a unique resource for moms who are looking for unbiased, trusted advice from other moms regarding the best product solutions for their families. And before you brush this aside as ‘just mommy talk’, consider this:



According to global trends and research company Nielsen, "first-time moms tend to be unsure about the delivery and reliability of products. They rely on trusted advisors for product recommendations and become averse to trying new products, unless otherwise advised. Brands therefore have a short window of time to capture and retain their trust and loyalty".

With this clear need for reliable information in the market, MomSays has created a data analytics platform that helps brands engage with new moms by utilising the collective knowledge of 1000’s of experienced moms in South Africa. MomSays creates opportunities for companies to effectively engage with this influential demographic in a way that produces results.

Depending on the product or brand, MomSays makes use of its extensive network of influential moms to facilitate product testing, brand events, exposure, panel discussions and social media activations.

MomSays gets this influential network to interact with and talk about brands and products across various platforms.



Sureshnie Rider who is a mother, local radio presenter and MC, said, "As a Mum, I wish I had a portal like MomSays when I started out my Motherhood journey! This is a tribe of women who help you navigate the tricky roads you might find yourself on when you’re trying to get the right products and items for your little one. This site will save you time which becomes super limited as a new parent and it will help you save because parenthood is expensive! Congrats guys! I’m in love with your tribe".

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE