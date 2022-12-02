Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, December 2, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

SA to host first international industrial expo in Sandton

Mingxia Tan, marketing manager; Albert Jia, chief financial officer; Yousuf Fa, general manager; Chumisa Majavu, Seda information officer, Johannesburg branch; Darren Fan, deputy general manager; MC PING LIAO. South Africa is set to host its first international industrial expo at the Sandton Convention Centre next week. Photo supplied.

Mingxia Tan, marketing manager; Albert Jia, chief financial officer; Yousuf Fa, general manager; Chumisa Majavu, Seda information officer, Johannesburg branch; Darren Fan, deputy general manager; MC PING LIAO. South Africa is set to host its first international industrial expo at the Sandton Convention Centre next week. Photo supplied.

Published 53m ago

Share

South Africa is set to host its first international industrial expo to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre next week.

Hosted by Golden Bridge Expo South Africa, the three-day expo, which will be held from December 5 to 7, aims to focus on industrialisation.

Story continues below Advertisement

Exhibition portfolios include agricultural machinery, automobile, motorcycle parts & accessories, CNC machinery, construction & decoration, engineering & construction machinery, hardware & tools, health & medicine, industrial equipment & components, and power equipment.

Golden Bridge Expo South Africa general manager Yousuf Fa said more than 70 top industrial Chinese manufacturers and suppliers would participate in this event.

“The expo will also accommodate local companies who will present their products and will have an opportunity to link to potential overseas buyers. We expect more South African enterprises to join us in the future,” Yousuf said.

More on this

He said this year's exhibitors came mainly from Shandong province and Henan province, both major provinces in China’s machinery and equipment manufacturing industry.

“International exhibition is an effective platform to link the host country with the world. We believe, and we have confidence, that our South Africa International Industrial Expo does contribute to economic and trading improvement in South Africa. Together, growing industries,” he said.

Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) information officer Chumisa Majavu said the expo was a platform that would give Seda’s clients exposure.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It will help them network and showcase their businesses,” she said.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

Related Topics:

ChinaManufacturingFree Market EconomyTradingConstruction

Share

Recent stories by:

Dieketseng Maleke