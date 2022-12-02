SA to host first international industrial expo in Sandton

South Africa is set to host its first international industrial expo to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre next week. Hosted by Golden Bridge Expo South Africa, the three-day expo, which will be held from December 5 to 7, aims to focus on industrialisation.

Exhibition portfolios include agricultural machinery, automobile, motorcycle parts & accessories, CNC machinery, construction & decoration, engineering & construction machinery, hardware & tools, health & medicine, industrial equipment & components, and power equipment. Golden Bridge Expo South Africa general manager Yousuf Fa said more than 70 top industrial Chinese manufacturers and suppliers would participate in this event. “The expo will also accommodate local companies who will present their products and will have an opportunity to link to potential overseas buyers. We expect more South African enterprises to join us in the future,” Yousuf said.

He said this year's exhibitors came mainly from Shandong province and Henan province, both major provinces in China’s machinery and equipment manufacturing industry. “International exhibition is an effective platform to link the host country with the world. We believe, and we have confidence, that our South Africa International Industrial Expo does contribute to economic and trading improvement in South Africa. Together, growing industries,” he said. Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) information officer Chumisa Majavu said the expo was a platform that would give Seda’s clients exposure.

