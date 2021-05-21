SA Tourism CEO to vacate position earlier than expected

THE board of South African Tourism (SA Tourism) has accepted the request by the current CEO, Sisa Ntshona, to vacate his position at the helm of the organisation at the end of May 2021.

According to the company, Ntshona’s five-year contract comes to an end on September 30.

The company said Ntshona had previously indicated to the board he will not be re-applying for the position.

Chairperson of the SA Tourism Board, Siyabonga Dube, said: “Sisa recently approached the board for an earlier exit as he had a new career opportunity that required him to start much sooner than anticipated.

“The board discussed this and agreed to the request, and although it is sad to see him leave the organisation, we also appreciate Sisa’s honesty and transparency, and we wish him well in his future endeavours,” he said.

The company said Ntshona was appointed as CEO of SA Tourism for five years in October 2016.

Ntshona said the four and a half years were a career highlight for him. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at SA Tourism,” said Ntshona.

“I’ve met and worked with amazing people in an industry that contributes in so many ways to the financial wellbeing of South Africans and I’m proud to have played a part in the growth of the industry, notwithstanding the challenges we currently face through the Covid-19,” said Ntshona.

The board said the process to appoint the new CEO was underway.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE