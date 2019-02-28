CAPE TOWN - The United Association of South Africa (UASA) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s official opening of the Gamsberg Mine in the Northern Cape on Thursday. The mine, near Aggeneys, is located in the mining centre between Springbok and Pofadder and will contribute to job creation and skills development. Ramaphosa was accompanied by Minerals Resource Minister Gwede Mantashe and Vendata Limited International CEO Deshnee Naidoo.

UASA spokesperson, Stanford Mazhindu, said the union was pleased that the president was meeting promises made last year during his investment drive.

“We hope to see more projects like these that will greatly assist in reducing unemployment and boosting our economy, come to life.”

The project is set to become one of the largest mining projects in South Africa with an investment of over R21b from Vendata that was pledged at the inaugural presidential Investment Summit held last year. The mine is expected to employ 800-850 people.

- African News Agency (ANA)