SA tweeps don’t buy into Black Friday, calling it a scam

Many South Africans feel that Black Friday is not what it is made out to be, with many calling the biggest shopping event of the year a scam.
Users of the social media platform shared their disappointment at many retailers in South Africa, saying that most of the sale items were only discounted slightly, while overseas, Black Friday deals were discounted by 50% or more.
Take a look at what some people had to say about Black Friday on Twitter below:
I can’t wait for Black Friday so I can save R3 on a toaster I don’t need and can’t use in South Africa.— Roar (@RoryPetzer) November 19, 2022
Black Friday in South Africa is nonsense. Don’t do it kids unless it’s 50% discount or more— the biz (@callmebizniz) November 23, 2022
This is your annual reminder that #BlackFriday in South Africa is a complete scam. You are not getting 40% off; you’re lucky if you get 3% off… Save your money, shop end of Jan 2023.— Ans (@aniaback) November 22, 2022
Black Friday in South Africa is a scam ❤️, much like everything else in this country https://t.co/bYiFBVf1Y5— MOTHER OF CATS (@TashTastesHappy) November 21, 2022
iStore says this is a #BlackFriday price and it’s not even iPhone 14😫 pic.twitter.com/v8nibdxUkw— Malume (@bozzie_t) November 22, 2022
Black Friday in other countries: 60% off‼️— Njabulo Wants Money (@MthembuSisekelo) November 24, 2022
Black Friday in South Africa: 20% off this thing you didn’t want in the first place
Black Friday in South Africa is a scam fr— Tommy Egan (@PhuckFillips) November 24, 2022
Is there any store that really has Black Friday specials in South Africa?— Tumi (@Tumzaza3) November 24, 2022
South Africa doesn’t know how to do Black Friday. There’s nothing to even get excited about.— Ufunani? (@Mpumz_Ngwenya) November 16, 2022
I have to be honest I have no idea how Black Friday works in South Africa because I’ve always known that the best sales are in the first week of Jan 😭😭— sumaya (@sumayamamdoo) November 21, 2022
BLACK FRIDAY— ❤️HER🌸MAJESTY👑🇿🇦 (@angella_phad) November 23, 2022
In other countries
Was $500
Now $249
In South Africa
Was R79
Now R78.99 save R50😩
TIL they do Black Friday in South Africa https://t.co/Qwq9A8bapO— Nneoma Adaku (@theemdphd) November 23, 2022
BUSINESS REPORT