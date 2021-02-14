SA workspace solutions provider named the best

CAPE TOWN - SOUTH Africa’s leading flexible workspace solutions provider, Workshop17 was announced as the winner in the Best Co-working Space category during the 3rd Global Finale of the Global Startup Awards (GSA) – the world’s largest independent startup ecosystem competition.

The awards took place online on January 27 with the aim to find and recognise selected future-shapers in various industries that have shown outstanding achievements in business and service to their communities.

As the regional winner of the 2019 season from the Southern Africa Startup Awards (Southern Africa’s Best Co-working Space), Workshop17 went head-to-head with 5 other inspiring ecosystem players and startups in the Best Co-working Space category.

“We are thrilled to have won this award and receive recognition for our vision in providing a platform for entrepreneurship and innovation. It is a tribute to the South African ecosystem of start-ups and innovators, and we are honoured to have been given the opportunity to compete on a global level with game-changing co-working space providers from across the world,” said Paul Keursten, CEO and Co-Founder of Workshop17.

Starting in 2012 in the inner City of Johannesburg as OPEN collaborative Workspace, the company launched the Workshop17 brand in partnership with the V&A Waterfront. From the start, Workshop17 has led the movement of providing individuals, teams, and organisations with state-of-the-art and innovative workspace solutions that promote collaboration, networking, and productivity. Over the years, the company has won numerous awards and continued to expand its footprint across the Western Cape and Gauteng.