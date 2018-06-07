JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways said on Friday it was introducing additional flights on three days of the week between East London in the Eastern Cape province and Johannesburg targeted at business travellers.

SAA said this move, effective from Sunday, would increase its flights between between Johannesburg and East London to 30 per week from 24.

"Adding these early departures out of East London and late returns from Johannesburg is an ideal way for business travellers from the coastal city to be in Johannesburg early morning to conclude their business and return the same day," SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said.

"We remain committed to ensuring that we respond to and meet the requirements of the market we serve. SAA will continue to monitor performance and demand and will make appropriate commercial decisions with requisite agility in support of its customers."

SAA operates East London flights with Airbus A319 or A320 aircraft, offering premium service in business class.

- African News Agency (ANA)