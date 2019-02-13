JOHANNESBURG - Banking group Nedbank and national airline South African Airways on Wednesday launched a new cheque card that will allow users to pay for airline travel without incurring debt, while earning free miles per transactional swipe. Traditionally, airline reward programmes have always offered co-branded credit cards allowing customers to earn air mile points based on their credit spending.

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown said the new card represented the bank and SAA’s response to growing consumer demand for a transactional card that allows them to earn SAA Voyager miles without the requirement to qualify for credit.

“While the SAA Voyager credit card has been widely embraced as an appealing and easy way to quickly accumulate SAA Voyager miles, we recognised the importance of broadening access to this lifestyle enhancing opportunity," he said.

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana said the new card was part of efforts to diversify platforms through which the airline's customers could earn frequent flyer points.

“Also, while most of our programme members prefer using their miles for flights, Voyager Miles can be exchanged for a wide variety of travel rewards, including stays at selected accommodation partners, car hire, exotic cruises, duty-free shopping, online gifting, and even health spa experiences,”Jarana said.

The new card represents the latest collaboration between Nedbank and SAA, about 13 years since the establishment of the first SAA Voyager credit card in 2006.

Since the launch of the programme, more than 90,000 people in South Africa have acquired one of the cards, which have been used to pay for almost 80 million national and international transactions worth nearly R90 billion.

Nedbank and SAA have selected two teams of travel enthusiasts, who publish the personal lifestyle blogs "GoPhari" and "How Far From Home", to become ambassadors for the SAA Voyager credit and cheque cards by embarking on a trip around the world and blogging about their experiences.

- African News Agency (ANA)