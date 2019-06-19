

CAPE TOWN - South African Airways (SAA) yesterday urged the South African Airways Pilots’ Association (Saapa) to cease threatening to strike at the financially beleaguered airline, and said the association’s allegations about the lack of skills of newly appointed interim chief executive Zuks Ramasia were unfounded.

“Ramasia is the most senior and experienced executive at SAA and before her acting appointment occupied one of the critical portfolios, the airline’s global operations. In addition, she was a natural choice to act on occasions when the former chief executive Vuyani Jarana was away. She was never found wanting,” the airline said.





Saapa has said it might have to resort to industrial action unless a competent leadership team was appointed to turn around the struggling airline and that the appointment of Ramasia was cause for “profound distress and concern”.





SAA ACTING chief executive Zukiswa Ramasia. Reuters

