SAA Voyager has partnered with Uber to allows SAA users to use their SAA Voyager Miles to pay for their Uber rides in South Africa Photo: Reuters

DURBAN - SAA Voyager has partnered with Uber to introduce a new payment option for Voyager members who now have the option to use their SAA Voyager Miles to pay for their Uber rides in South Africa with just a few taps. This partnership allows both companies jointly to provide better value to their list of clients who use the Uber App for their business or leisure travel needs.

"Uber and SAA both serve millions of customers in a variety of cities around the world, which makes this partnership a perfect fit. Our riders understand the need for safe, reliable, and affordable travel; and through this partnership, we can create a seamless experience for our travellers," said Shavaye Govender, Strategic Partnerships for Uber Sub Saharan Africa.

Suretha Cruse, SAA Executive for Customer Loyalty said, "SAA Voyager prides itself in providing our customers with a differentiated reward catalogue exchange for brand loyalty. Partnering with a progressive brand like Uber means that our customers get to enjoy travel across two mediums namely, air and road".

The offer is available to all SAA Voyager members for their Uber rides and Uber Eats in South Africa. SAA Voyager members will be required to sign into their Voyager account via www.flysaa.com to convert their miles into an Uber voucher.

The Uber vouchers are valid for three years from the date of issue, and are available in the following denominations:

1. 3 000 Voyager Miles = R120.00 Uber Voucher

2. 5 000 Voyager Miles = R200.00 Uber Voucher

3. 12 500 Voyager Miles = R500.00 Uber Voucher

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE