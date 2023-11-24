SAA, Discovery unveil premium lounge at OR Tambo International Departures

“This newly revitalised space is a cornerstone in realising their joint vision of providing exceptional luxury and convenience for travellers,” Discovery said in a statement.

SAA and Discovery yesterday unveiled the completion of a landmark refurbishment of their premium airport lounge.

Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery Vitality said: “The Lounge is more than just an airport lounge; it's a testament to our vision of behavioural-driven design that delights users at every touchpoint.”

There are several lounges at OR Tambo, including Bidvest Premier Lounge and SLOW Lounge, which offer travellers respite and are often perks for bank cardholders.

Discovery Bank Purple, Black, and Platinum cardholders could now join SAA Business class passengers and Star Alliance Gold members in accessing The Lounge, and the airline’s local flight network on the Vitality Travel platform.