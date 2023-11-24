SAA, Discovery unveil premium lounge at OR Tambo International Departures

SAA and Discovery yesterday unveiled the completion of a landmark refurbishment of their premium airport lounge.
“This newly revitalised space is a cornerstone in realising their joint vision of providing exceptional luxury and convenience for travellers,” Discovery said in a statement.
Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery Vitality said: “The Lounge is more than just an airport lounge; it's a testament to our vision of behavioural-driven design that delights users at every touchpoint.”
There are several lounges at OR Tambo, including Bidvest Premier Lounge and SLOW Lounge, which offer travellers respite and are often perks for bank cardholders.
Discovery Bank Purple, Black, and Platinum cardholders could now join SAA Business class passengers and Star Alliance Gold members in accessing The Lounge, and the airline’s local flight network on the Vitality Travel platform.
Hylton Kallner, the CEO of Discovery Bank, said: “Understanding that business and leisure travellers prioritise fast-track services, lounge access, and round-the-clock assistance, we’ve meticulously integrated these elements into our Discovery Bank offerings.”
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official opening of The Lounge to the public, SAA’s chief commercial officer, Tebogo Tsimane, said: “South African Airways recognises that for us to move forward, a private partnership is very important. So, this project becomes a template for all the other projects that SAA will embark on. The only way we can turn around SAA into an profitable airline is to recognise that we can succeed with strong partnerships.”
BUSINESS REPORT