SAA forced to wait for restructuring decision





Rescuers Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana yesterday said that they had been consulting with stakeholders, including creditors, on aspects of the draft plan they submitted last week.





They said the final plan would be released next Monday. Last month, the BRPs asked for at least R21billion in bailouts form the government. However, employees decided to consult through the Leadership Compact Forum (LCF) that was set up by the Department of Public Enterprises. The rescuers said that lawyers representing SAA workers’ unions wrote to them last week objecting to the publication of the plan on Monday, pending further engagements in the LCF.

JOHANNESBURG - National carrier SAA will have to wait until next week to find out how it will be restructured after its business rescue practitioners (BRPs) asked for a fifth extension to table their plan.