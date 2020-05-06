SAA grinds to a halt as BRPs ground all flights, repatriations or otherwise

CAPE TOWN – The business rescue practitioners (BRPs) of SA Airways (SAA) have said all flights, repatriations or otherwise, would be halted on Friday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Wednesday evening.

This was during Gordhan’s briefing to the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises and the Select Committee on Public Enterprises and Communications on the latest developments at state-owned entities (SOEs).

The minister told committee members that R5.5 billion was made available to SAA’s BRPs and spent over the past five months. Gordhan also requested the BRPs to reduce their fees.

“We have called on the BRPs themselves, which would include some accounting firms, to actually reduce their fees by anything up to 40 percent so that they also contribute, like the staff would be contributing, to a proper outcome of this process … we have engaged one of the practitioners on the reduction of fees,” said Gordhan.

He called on the BRPs not to engage in any firesale of the airline’s assets and said there should be no liquidation when in fact there were many alternatives that could be pursued. The minister said the BRPs were still in charge of SAA and the airline was still in business rescue with the potential of being improved, or return as a new airline that would not return to its old path.