SAA regains its intercontinental wings as it relaunches direct flights to Brazil

SOUTH African Airways (SAA) will be relaunching direct flights to Brazil, nearly four years after it discontinued air services on some of its routes, including to São Paulo, as part of the restructuring programme during the business rescue process. The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) yesterday confirmed that the national carrier will once again carry the South African flag to Brazil, which will be the airline’s first intercontinental route following its successful business rescue.

SAA’s inaugural flights to São Paulo will depart from Cape Town on October 31, and from Johannesburg on November 6. This comes as the DPE Minister Pravin Gordhan will officially relaunch SAA tomorrow as the airline marks two years since the return to the skies. Gordhan said the relaunch of the route to São Paulo underscored the progress that SAA has made since the airline narrowly averted liquidation.

“The upcoming event marks a very significant step in the resurgence of South African Airways,” Gordhan said. “We look forward to the official relaunch of SAA, along with the introduction of its first intercontinental flight to São Paulo, Brazil.” SAA will fly to Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo four times a week, twice out of Cape Town (Tuesdays and Saturdays) and twice out of Johannesburg (Mondays and Thursdays).

SAA has appointed Air Promotion Group in Brazil as its General Sales Agent. Flights tickets begin from R13 647 for an all-inclusive return Economy class fare. During the Northern winter season (October to December), SA 0226 will depart Cape Town at 12h55 and arrive in São Paulo at 16h35. The return flight out of São Paulo SA 0227, will depart at 18h05 and arrive in Cape Town at 06h40.

From Johannesburg, SA 0222 will depart at 11h20 and arrive in São Paulo at 16h15 and the return flight SA 0223 will depart São Paulo at 17h45 arriving in Johannesburg at 07h45. São Paulo - Brazil’s most populous city - is also the country’s financial centre and one of the biggest financial hubs in the world. The announcement of SAA relaunching its first intercontinental route to São Paulo since the airline returned to the skies in September 2021 was first made at the end of June.

Back then, SAA’s interim CEO Professor John Lamola hailed the return of the airline’s first international destination since it emerged from an intensive business rescue process and Covid-19 lockdown. “Our decision to begin the relaunch of our long-haul service with São Paulo was taken based on a rigorous analysis of the viability of the route. Sustainability has been at the heart of SAA’s approach since our restart,” Lamola said. “As the national flag carrier, SAA prides itself on bringing South African hospitality to international routes, and travellers to and from São Paulo route can expect to experience our award-winning customer service.”