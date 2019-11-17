SAA resumes flights to seven international destinations









South African Airways (SAA) will resume international flights to seven international destinations from Sunday night, the 17th of November 2019. Photo: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) DURBAN - South African Airways (SAA) will resume international flights to seven international destinations from Sunday night, the 17th of November 2019. The state airline has advised passengers to report to their departure airport as normal when in possession of a rebooked itinerary. "On behalf of South African Airways, I wish to apologise to all our passengers for the inconvenience and frustration caused by the cancellation of flights as a result of ongoing industrial action by the South African Cabin Crew Association and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa. Our passengers deserve a smooth and a convenient service when they fly with South African Airways," said SAA Chief Commercial Officer, Philip Saunders.

The national carrier decided to reinstate international flights after assessing their personnel numbers of those who are available and willing to operate the flights.

“We pledged to rebook all passengers caught up in the flight cancellations. We are working hard towards this goal and we are pleased to resume flights to all our international destinations,” Saunders said.

The seven destinations are New York, Sao Paulo, Hong Kong, Perth, London, Frankfurt, and Washington. Flights will depart from OR Tambo International Airport.

Although the airline has resumed international flights, domestic and regional flights scheduled for Sunday, 17 November and Monday, 18 November 2019 are still cancelled.

SAA has been working with Mango, to re-accommodate customers travelling on domestic routes and depending on availability, customers traveling to regional destinations are being re-accommodated on Airlink and other airlines where possible.

According to the airline, customers seeking a refund or wishing to rebook their travel on a future SAA service have until 30 November 2019 to finalise their arrangements.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE