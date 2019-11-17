DURBAN - South African Airways (SAA) will resume international flights to seven international destinations from Sunday night, the 17th of November 2019.
The state airline has advised passengers to report to their departure airport as normal when in possession of a rebooked itinerary.
"On behalf of South African Airways, I wish to apologise to all our passengers for the inconvenience and frustration caused by the cancellation of flights as a result of ongoing industrial action by the South African Cabin Crew Association and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa. Our passengers deserve a smooth and a convenient service when they fly with South African Airways," said SAA Chief Commercial Officer, Philip Saunders.