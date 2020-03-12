SAA says adhering to safety protocols on Covid-19

JOHANNESBURG - National carrier South African Airways (SAA) said on Thursday its operational health and safety procedures were in line with the World Health Organisation’s protocols to protect its passengers and crew from contracting Covid-19.

On Wednesday WHO declared the coronavirus disease a pandemic as it continues to spread around the world after being first detected in China in December.

"SAA follows procedures, advice and guidelines from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organisation, International Air Transport Association, Civil Aviation Authorities as well as the airports and customs authorities’ directives to ensure the safety of its customers," the airline said in a statement.

"The safety, health and wellbeing of our customers and crew is a number one priority," it said, citing among its protocols, the use of disinfectants approved by the Environmental Protection Agency and effective against Covid-19, to clean its aircraft.

"The cleaning protocols our teams use to clean our aircraft have been intensified and focus among other things, on high frequent touch points such as handles, seatbelt buckles, tray tables and armrests," it said.