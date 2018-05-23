JOHANNESBURG - The South African Airways (SAA) on Thursday said it supported its embattled subsidiary, South African Express, after all its flights were suspended by the country's civil aviation authorities.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) on Thursday announced that it had suspended SA Express due to negative audit findings on the airline which among other things relate to safety management processes.

SAA said it had activated its business continuity teams to implement contingency plans and is working closely with SA Express to provide all required and necessary assistance, and that all efforts were being channelled towards assisting passengers who may be affected by the suspension of SA Express services.

The national carrier said it has an interline agreement with SA Express and has mobilised teams at the airports to assist the passengers.

"We apologise to all our customers for the inconvenience caused by the suspension of SA Express services. SAA will provide regular updates on the situation and will use all its official communication channels to share information on the status of the flights," it said.

- African News Agency