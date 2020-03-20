SAA suspends all regional and international operations

The regulations, gazetted by Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, means no flights from high risk countriesincluding United States, Germany, United Kingdom, will be allowed into South Africa.

SAA‘s high risk destinations are New York, Washington DC, Frankfurt and London.

Some of the regulations issued on Thursday stated:





Disembarkation of foreign nationals from the high-risk countries is suspended on airports upon arrival.





Embarkation and disembarkation is permissible under the following circumstances:



Disembarkation of a returning South African citizens and permanent residents

Embarkation of departing foreign nationals

Disembarkation of a declared medical emergency foreign nationals must be approved by port health services; upon landing, crew from high risk countries shall be subject to medical screening and quarantined for 21 days.





“In support of efforts by government to in dealing with this pandemic, and in the best interests of our crew, passengers and the public, we have decided to suspend all international and regional flights until 31 May 2020. It is a responsibility of all of us and not just government to curb further transmission of the virus. Especially because we operate in the high-risk regions” said SAA Acting CEO, Zuks Ramasia.





In addition to the actions mentioned above, SAA will also suspend flights to its regional destinations, Accra(Ghana), Lusaka (Zambia), Harare (Zimbabwe), Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe), Mauritius, Windhoek (Namibia), Lagos (Nigeria), Entebbe (Uganda) and other countrieswhich have not been declared high-risk such as Perth (Australia) and Sao Polo (Brazil). This is as a result of the significant reduction in demand for air travel as a result of various travel bans instituted worldwide.





“Notwithstanding the suspension of services in the international and regional markets, we are pleased to indicate that our domestic services are not impacted. This means, SAA will continue to operate between Johannesburg and Cape Town,” said Ramasia.





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE