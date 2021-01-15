SAB cancels R2.5bn investment after latest alcohol ban

JOHANNESBURG - South African Breweries, part of Anheuser-Busch InBev, has cancelled a further R2.5 billion of investment earmarked for 2021 following a third local ban on alcohol sales in the country, it said on Friday.

SAB's cancelled investments in South Africa in relation to the ban now total R5 billion In August, the maker of Carling Black Label and Castle Lager beer cancelled R2.5 billion of planned expenditure following a second alcohol ban.

South Africa has banned alcohol sales as part of efforts to free up space in hospitals burdened with alcohol-related injuries for Covid-19 patients.

As a result, more than 165,000 people in South Africa have lost their jobs and about 30 percent of local breweries have been forced to shut their doors permanently.

"Given the material impact that this third ban on the sale of alcohol has on our business and the possibility of further bans, we have no choice but to halt these investments for the foreseeable future," SAB's Vice President of Finance, Richard Rivett-Carnac said in a statement.