SAB in talks with consultants regarding a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy for the company's workers

The South African Breweries (SAB) is exploring the option of imposing mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for all its employees at all sites in 2022 in a bid to ‘aid the country in its drive to accelerate vaccinations’ and to assist in recovering the economy. SAB said the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect all aspects of the lives of millions of people across the world, and in South Africa, the pandemic has had a devastating effect on society and the economy.

“As a result of previous waves of infections, our industry has been severely impacted by lockdown regulations and alcohol bans, and we believe that vaccination is key to protecting the one million lives and livelihoods supported by the alcohol industry,” said SAB. The brewer said it is a pro-vaccination company and aims to safeguard employees in the workplace. “In looking to pursue this endeavour, SAB wishes to recognise and appreciate how much its workforce has adapted as we navigate through this ‘new normal’ across our business operations. Vaccines are effective and safe and are our best defence against Covid-19 as it reduces severe illness and hospital admissions.”