SAB Zanele scheme members due to benefit R9.7bn









FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Anheuser-Busch InBev at the brewer's headquarters in Leuven CAPE TOWN - SAB Zanele empowerment scheme members are due R9.7 billion through the unwinding of the scheme, the highest BEE value creation in the fast moving consumer goods sector.

According to an announcement yesterday from parent and the world’s largest brewer AB Inbev, SAB Zanele members who invested R100 in the scheme in 2010, will receive R76 000 when the BEE structure unwinds shortly after the March 31, 2020 maturity.

A new empowerment structure, to be listed on the BEE segment of the JSE, will be known as SAB ZenseleKabilit and it will own R4.5 billion of AB Inbev shares.





The approximate 29 000 SAB Zenzele Retailer shareholders, the company’s participants in the employment share option plan as well as employees qualifying for a new employment share option plan, will be eligible to invest in the new empowerment shares to SAB Zenzele Kabili, with in return, the empowerment vehicle will issue preference shares to SAB.





SAB would also contribute R811m worth of AB InBev shares, from the end of March, at no further cost to SAB Zenzele Kabili,to build the capital structure of the new empowerment vehicle, a statement said. The SAB Foundation would commit R400 million of AB Inbev sThe SAB shares in the AB Inbev.





FILE PHOTO: The logo of AB InBev is pictured inside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven

In 2010 SAB launched SAB Zenzele through, among other things, the issue of 3.52 percent of its total issued shares to people who were, at the time, qualifying retail liquor licence holders, applicants or registered customers of ABI (which was at the time to the soft drinks division of SAB).





The scheme is due to unwind shortly after its March 31 2020 maturity. Participants will receive either R9.7 billion in ordinary shares in AB Inbev, or the cash proceeds from the sale of such shares.



