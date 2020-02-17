CAPE TOWN - SAB Zanele empowerment scheme members are due R9.7 billion through the unwinding of the scheme, the highest BEE value creation in the fast moving consumer goods sector.
According to an announcement yesterday from parent and the world’s largest brewer AB Inbev, SAB Zanele members who invested R100 in the scheme in 2010, will receive R76 000 when the BEE structure unwinds shortly after the March 31, 2020 maturity.
A new empowerment structure, to be listed on the BEE segment of the JSE, will be known as SAB ZenseleKabilit and it will own R4.5 billion of AB Inbev shares.