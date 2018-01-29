JOHANNESBURG - The SABC have announced the appointment of their new Chief Operations Officer (COO), Chris Maroleng with effect from 1 February 2018.





According to a statement from the SABC, "Maroleng holds BA(Hons) and MA degrees from the University of Cape Town and has received several post-graduate scholarships and awards. He is an accomplished South African with successful careers at senior management level in television, telecommunications and corporate affairs. Maroleng has demonstrated considerable management and financial acumen and he is familiar with the cutting-edge Fourth Industrial Revolution issues that the SABC needs to embrace going forward. He understands South Africa’s legislative and regulatory environment and his knowledge of broadcasting on the continent is invaluable as the SABC develops its coverage of, and in Africa."





Chris Maroleng said, “I accept the position at the SABC with deep humility, and appreciate the confidence that the Board has shown in me. I look forward to playing a role, as part of an executive team, in transforming the SABC into a world-class public broadcaster that is responsive to the needs of all South Africans.”





Picture: Chris Maroleng. (LinkedIn).

"The Board’s priority has always been to urgently fill the top three executive vacancies, as expected and mandated by Parliament and the Shareholder. We believe that the appointment of the Chief Operations Officer is a significant step towards stabilising the executive leadership of the SABC. The Board is satisfied that this appointment process has followed all legal and governance requirements," The SABC said in a statement.





The adverts for the Group CEO and CFO have been placed, and the deadline for applications has been extended to 14 February 2018.



