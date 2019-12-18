File photo: ANA/Karen Sandison

CAPE TOWN - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board and management met with Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Pinky Kekana -- who has been delegated oversight of the SABC. In a statement on Tuesday night, the SABC said the purpose of the meeting was to obtain a progress update on various matters, with a key focus on the "pre-conditions of funding, [the] status of the implementation of the turnaround plan, and the expenditure of the bailout that was granted in October 2019".

"The board provided a detailed breakdown and report of the expenditure to date. This meeting was critical to provide the deputy minister with feedback on the bailout’s expenditure in line with the priorities outlined by national treasury, the department of communications and digital technologies, Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC), and the SABC board," the public broadcaster said.

"These priorities include settling of outstanding debts, investment in technology, maintenance of buildings, and investment in local content. The SABC is pleased that the deputy minister is satisfied with the progress made and reporting thus far, with some of the highlights being that there has been significant progress made on the turnaround plan, and delivering in accordance with the commitments made.

DEPUTY Minister of Communications Pinky Kekana, left, SABC chief executive Madoda Mxakwe, centre, and the public broadcaster's chief financial officer Yolande van Biljon.

