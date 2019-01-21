Picture: African News Agency/ANA Archives.



JOHANNESBURG - The SABC board has suspended looming job cuts and the retrenchment process at the embattled national broadcaster amid pressure from unions and the government.

In October last year, the broadcaster said that it would not be able to pay workers for the next three months because of a cash crunch has left labour unions fuming.

Cosatu and the Communications Workers Union (CWU) warned then, they would not allow the retrenchment of any workers at the SABC.





CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said they were surprised the board was now coming up with the story that workers might not be paid.

He said the government had to intervene as a shareholder.

“At the moment, we are sitting with a crisis,” said Tshabalala.

Cosatu said it would not allow the SABC to cut any jobs.





SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu told Business Day that the retrenchment process was suspended.

Momodu told Business Day, "The SABC communicated to staff and organised labour at the end of 2018 that the envisaged [section] 189 process [retrenchments] was held in abeyance and this is still the case to date, The SABC’s dire financial situation is a matter of public record. Monies owed to creditors are steadily climbing, however, the SABC has worked out a payment plan in consultation with the relevant creditors for the outstanding payments. The SABC management continues to discuss its financial sustainability and related issues with the relevant stakeholders, and is working to find a solution for the benefit of the SABC, its employees and the SA public."

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE