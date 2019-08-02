JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will on Monday release the report of the findings by the commission of inquiry it instituted into editorial interference at the public broadcaster more than a year ago. In May 2018, the SABC announced the establishment of two high-level commissions of inquiry, one probing editorial interference and another sexual harassment, following the recommendations of a parliamentary ad hoc committee to deal with all such instances and unlawful conduct.

There had been allegations of interference in the newsroom and personal favours in the workplace being made by anonymous members of the SABC staff.

At the time, the public broadcaster said this was part of the on-going work to transform the Public Broadcaster into a truly accountable and responsive corporate entity.

Then acting group chief executive, Nomsa Philiso, had said the commissions would be corporate-wide endeavours that were not inquisitorial, "but aimed at assisting the corporation to deal with serious instances of abuse of power".

Philiso had stated that behind these efforts were a determination to return the SABC to its constitutional mandate, re-establish trust with its stakeholders and the public to whom its has a mandate to fulfill.

The inquiry into editorial interference was chaired by retired executive director of the Press Council and veteran journalist, Joe Thloloe, and he will be presenting the report with his findings on Monday.

