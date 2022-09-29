Sabinet introduces an integrated solution for streamlined access to Financial Regulatory Instruments as issued by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). Sabinet has launched a great new service to simplify regulatory compliance for the Finance Sector. This service offers easy access to Regulatory Instruments, as issued by the South African Reserve Bank and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. Subscribers will now enjoy easy access to consolidated and up-to-date Financial Regulatory Instruments that include Guidelines, standards, and directives, as well as a weekly newsletter with all updates and amendments. The subscription also includes an HTML view, PDFs, and links to additional related content - all in one location.

Learn more about Sabinet’s visualised linked content. Regulatory Instruments form part of various legislations but are not always published in the Government Gazette. Sabinet provides a simplified solution by linking the Regulatory Instrument with relevant legislation. This allows users who are also subscribed to Sabinet’s National Legislation service (NetLaw) to streamline their work and achieve greater productivity while ensuring that compliance is met and upheld within their various sectors. This service has been developed with the Financial and adjacent sectors, such as banking, long- and short-term insurers, regulators, and government departments. It allows users in these sectors to remain abreast of the prescribed regulatory requirements, which is rapidly becoming non-negotiable during an age in which corporate governance is becoming a key business driver.

“This service indeed fills a gap in the industry, and we at Sabinet believe that it will improve the workflow and compliance efforts for many organisations operating in the Financial and associated sectors” says Sanet Vos, Head of Product at Sabinet. Sabinet brings together a streamlined workflow by linking the Regulatory Instrument with relevant legislation, as well as linked content by Sabinet's product specialists for ease of use. To augment this value provided by Sabinet’s Financial Regulatory Instruments, users can subscribe to Sabinet’s National Legislation service (NetLaw). Click here for more information on Sabinet’s National Legislation (NetLaw) service

These Financial Regulatory Instruments have also been added as related content links to Sabinet's National Legislation (NetLaw), allowing NetLaw subscribers to easily access them via subscription or eCommerce purchase. To learn more about Sabinet’s Financial Regulatory Instruments, click here. To find out more about Sabinet’s products and services, visit www.sabinet.co.za.