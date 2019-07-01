Investment group Sabvest said on Monday it had concluded agreements to subscribe for a 49 percent interest in Apex Partners Holdings. File picture.

JOHANNESBURG - Investment group Sabvest said on Monday it had concluded agreements to subscribe for a 49 percent interest in Apex Partners Holdings and provide funding to the latter as agreed from time to time. The controlling interest in Apex is held by Charles Pettit who founded the business in 2017. Its activities comprise primarily debt advisory, restructuring advisory and capital raising as well as M&A and strategic, regulatory and legal advisory to support these services.

It also does principal investing in debt and equity instruments usually in support of clients in opportunities which are complex or outside the mandates of traditional investors and in particular distressed or restructuring situations, as well as bridge and mezzanine lending, rental and deal bridge financing and convertibles directly and via two joint ventures with separate institutional partners.

"The services provided by Apex facilitate and support the investment activities of Sabvest and the special situation investing and lending by Apex are distinct from those of Sabvest and will augment Sabvest’s existing investment universe," the investment company said.

- African News Agency (ANA)