SACCAWU ends strike against Massmart Group

The South African Consumer, Catering and, Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) has announced an end to its strike at Massmart's stores on Monday. The labour action was over wages and unilateral changes to working conditions by the Massmart group.

The Massmart Group of companies include Mass Warehouse (Makro, Game, Makro Fruitspot); Massbuild – (Builders Warehouse, Builders Express, Builders Trade Depot, Builders Superstores); Mass Cash – (Rhino Cash and Carry, Jumbo Cash and Carry, Cambridge) representing 229 stores nationally. The union initially wanted an increase of R500 across the board rejecting an initial offer of R320. The union has since managed to get R400 or 4.5 percent, whichever is the greater, retrospectively effective from July 1, 2021 for all 45-hour permanent and 40-hour fixed employees who are members of the union.

On Monday, Saccawu spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete said: "Workers are to return to work this afternoon, those (who) work in shifts. An agreement was signed with the group settling all strikes at Builders, Game and Masscash". Meanwhile, Massmart confirmed that an agreement was reached to end the indefinite strike initiated by the union. "We are particularly grateful to the many members of staff, contractors, and suppliers who ensured the smooth operation of our stores throughout the strike action.