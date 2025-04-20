SACCI Business Confidence Index indicates cautious optimism for South African SMEs

While there are indications of improved confidence, industry experts warn that complacency is far from advisable, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) facing unprecedented challenges.

The latest data from the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) concerning the Business Confidence Index (BCI) has delivered a mixed bag of sentiments for the nation’s businesses.

Garth Rossiter, Chief Risk Officer at SME services provider Lula, echoed this sentiment in light of the March BCI report released earlier today. “We agree with the SACCI that there is no room to be complacent. Businesses – especially small businesses – need to be given adequate support in which to thrive,” he stated. Rossiter highlighted that SMEs have faced intense pressure over the past year, with recent findings revealing a staggering 50% drop in turnover on a year-on-year basis.

The lingering effects of the highest interest rates in over 15 years have curtailed consumer spending power, severely hampering revenue streams across various sectors. This economic squeeze has resulted in an almost stagnant growth outlook for South Africa in 2024. Rossiter lamented, “This decline is not just a statistic; it’s a stark reality that’s pushing many business owners to their limits, forcing them to make tough decisions daily just to keep the lights on.”

Despite some recent positive developments, such as a more dependable electricity supply, business operators still grapple with dwindling cash flow. Rossiter insisted that the government must focus on fundamental issues to enable the economy to flourish: “Government needs to focus on the simple things, and the jobs will be created as a result: providing reliable electricity and water, good infrastructure, and efficient ports,” he explained. He pointed out that South African ports are among the worst globally, a situation that poses significant challenges for both importers and exporters.