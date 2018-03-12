The SACP in the Western Cape condemned what it called the "harassment" of local township carwash owners by officials of the City of Cape Town. Picture: David Ritchie.

CAPE TOWN -The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Western Cape on Tuesday condemned what it called the "harassment" of local township carwash owners by officials of the City of Cape Town who it said was confiscating their working material.

“While we reiterate calls to save water collectively, we condemn in the strongest terms the possible the confiscation of the working material of the carwash owners and the issuing of exorbitant fines by the City of Cape Town Municipality. Such acts are a direct onslaught on the working class,” the SACP said in a statement.

“The township car washes are an alternative employment for our young people and feed families; their closure affects not only their owners but their families and those of the people they employ.”

The SACP added that it demands the return of the equipment and the provision of eco-carwashes for the township carwash owners as both a measure to save water and support local businesses during the drought which has severely affected Cape Town.

- African News Agency (ANA)



