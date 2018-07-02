



Cosatu-affiliated SACTWU has rejected SAFLIA’s offer of a 6.25% wage increase for this year, and we are demanding a 9.5%.





Negotiations have now finally deadlocked.





We have now written to SAFLIA and all other footwear employers to inform them that we will commence with a strike ballot of our members, during the course of this week.





The purpose of the strike ballot is to seek a mandate from our members to strike in pursuit of our demand for a living wage in the footwear manufacturing sector.









- BUSINESS REPORT

The dispute comes after the employer association and the unions (SACTWU and NULAW) could not reach a settlement after two rounds of negotiations and a conciliation meeting held on 28 June 2018.