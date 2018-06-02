



The inquiry has been looking into some of the former and current KPMG-employed chartered accountants, around allegations linked to the Guptas.





The inquiry should be concluded by the end of this month. Saica said it willbegin a tender process to appoint external auditors and its board will table a progress report on this process to its members at the Annual General Meeting on June 26.





"The board also wishes to advise that, following the completion of the tender process, a Special General Meeting will be called to approve the appointment of the recommended audit firm,” it said.





- BUSINESS REPORT

