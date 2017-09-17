CAPE TOWN - The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants has vowed to maintain the integrity and ethical standards of the Chartered Accountancy profession.

According to SAICA, their commitment was triggered by recent ongoing media reports of unethical behaviour by Chartered Accounts. This institute has revealed that in the event of improper conduct by one of their members, SAICA will deal with them decisively with disciplinary processes followed accordingly.

SAICA Chief Executive Officer, Terrence Nombembe said, “The chartered accountancy profession is absolutely committed to upholding the ethical standards expected of members as set out in the SAICA Code of Professional Conduct”.

Touching on KPMG management change developments, Nombembe said that “SAICA continues to monitor these and other developments and awaits the outcomes of the firm as well as the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors’ investigations. SAICA will initiate appropriate steps when the outcomes of these investigations are available”.

In a statement, SAICA said upholding Chartered Accountants' integrity is vital for ensuring both investor confidence in capital markets of the country and the economy.

SAICA is South Africa's accountancy body. The Institute provides a wide range of support services to more than 42 000 members and associates who are chartered accountants as well as who hold positions as CEOs, MDs, board directors, business owners, chief financial officers, auditors and leaders in every sphere of commerce and industry, and who play a significant role in the nation’s highly dynamic business sector and economic development.

