JOHANNESBURG – The South African Institute of Professional Accountants' (Saipa) Board on Monday announced the appointment of Shahied Daniels as the chief executive, with effect from January 21, 2019. "Having interviewed and carefully considered all applicants against the backdrop of the challenges and demands of an increasingly digitised and turbulent accountancy profession, the Saipa Board concluded that Mr Shahied Daniels possesses the local and international knowledge, insights and experience that Saipa needs to successfully navigate the demands of an interconnected accountancy profession that is facing the challenges posed by the fourth industrial revolution and the public interest," Saipa said.

"Mr Daniels continues to serve the national and international profession and has continuously added to his wealth of knowledge, insights and skills by being meaningfully involved in various leadership positions related to the profession. He is held in high esteem as an innovative leader in all spheres of the profession, both nationally and internationally."

The Board said it looked forward to work closely with Daniels in a mutually beneficial manner.

African News Agency (ANA)